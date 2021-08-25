Small Storm Chances Return

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought more heat, but it also brought the return of isolated showers and thunderstorms. There’s a chance for a few of us receiving cooling relief from a pop-up shower again Thursday, otherwise, it will be hot and humid once again!

Thursday marks Day 5 of our present heat wave! Highs Thursday will be in the lower-to-mid 90s along with stray showers and storms possible in the afternoon due to daytime heating - but most will remain dry with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will be similar with continued sunshine and slight chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. By Sunday, we’ll have more isolated showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side. A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast! The first half of next week will feature more ‘popcorn variety’ scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with high temperatures seasonably in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 95. Low 71. Winds SE-6

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated thundershowers possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-6

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 102 (1943)

Record Low: 47 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.22″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.67″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7544 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.