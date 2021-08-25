South Warren defeats Warren East in 5th set

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In WBKO’s Prepspin game of the night that was live-streamed on WBKO.com, Warren East took South Warren to five sets, but fell just short in the final set 15-10.

The Spartans swept the first two sets with Warren East dominating the next two, leading it to the 5th and final set.

After leading 14-10, Maddie Rockrohr had the game-winning kill to take the match.

South Warren will host the Warren Central Dragons on Thursday, Warren East will travel to face the Greenwood Gators.

