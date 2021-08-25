Advertisement

Springhill Pharmacy fills prescriptions with new, high-tech robot

Springhill Pharmacy
Springhill Pharmacy(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tired of keeping up with multiple medicine bottles at one time? One local pharmacy has invested in a new robot that makes organizing pills more efficient for its patients, and it’s the only one of its kind in Bowling Green.

As the medical and health industry becomes more and more advanced, many people are prescribed multiple medications at once

If patients are on five or more medications, you know, then they’ve got all these bottles, they can lose them,” Pharmacist Lauren Crews said. Crews works at Springhill Pharmacy in Bowling Green.

Springhill is moving to a new system that uses what are called Smart Packs. All of a patient’s medicine is already divided up and organized into disposable compartments by the time they come to pick it up. They can get all of their medicine like this in weekly or monthly packs.

“It’s your morning, noon, evening and bedtime doses,” Crew explained. “All the pills that they take can go into those little slots, and they also break off.”

However, filling these Smart Packs by hand takes time, which is why the pharmacy invested in a new robot that does the work for them.

“The robot has a robotic arm that goes into the robot, picks up seven pills at a time, through the suction pipette,” Owner of Springhill Pharmacy Stacy Lamb said. “Then it goes and just drops them right into the blister packs, and it just keeps on until it fills up with our blister packs.”

The pharmacy owner said this will free up pharmacists’ time so they can focus on other customer needs. He also hopes it helps his patients with compliancy.

“Being able to take their medicine without having an open four or five different bottles or more taking the pill out each time,” Lamb said.

About 200 patients that get their prescriptions filled at Springhill are using this new method, and it has great reviews so far.

