Warren County Relay for Life canceled; Light the Night Oct. 22 at Fountain Square Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Relay for Life organizers have decided to again cancel this year’s event due to coronavirus concerns.

Relay for Life was originally scheduled for October 30 at Bowling Green Ballpark. According to the American Cancer Society, Relay is known as the largest, most inspiring and supportive cancer fundraising event in the world.

Light the Night is scheduled to take place at Fountain Square Park on October 22 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It will be a Luminaria ceremony in which homemade paper lanterns are lit up in honor of a cancer survivor, or in remembrance of a life lost, accompanied by a moment of silence.

Learn more about Warren County Relay for Life fundraising efforts here.

