American Red Cross rallies for funds from the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When catastrophic disasters, ranging from raging wildfires to devastating floods, occur you can count on the American Red Cross to step in and help a community in need.

The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that provides aid to those who just suffered loss from natural disasters and other crises. This humanitarian aid program relies on its committed volunteers and community donations to help vulnerable people all around the world.

WBKO News spoke directly with one of their volunteers, Terry Reagan, who has been dedicated to serving the Red Cross for about 40 years!

“You think about the thousands of people that slept on a cot somewhere in a shelter last night and the hundreds of thousands of people that don’t have a home to go to. Think how blessed you are and then make a difference for somebody else,” he said.

The American Red Cross will be back at the WBKO parking lot accepting monetary donations from 8AM to 5PM.

