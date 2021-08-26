Advertisement

Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,401 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 557,835 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.24% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,759 are in kids 18 or younger.

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

Thursday’s case total is the second-highest since the pandemic began.

There were 27 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,667.

As of Thursday, 2,115 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 590 are in the ICU, and 345 are on ventilators.

Super Saturday on the Turf