Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,401 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 557,835 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.24% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,759 are in kids 18 or younger.

Thursday’s case total is the second-highest since the pandemic began.

There were 27 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,667.

As of Thursday, 2,115 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 590 are in the ICU, and 345 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.