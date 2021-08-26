Butler County vs. Edmonson County football game canceled due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Games across the board are being canceled in Kentucky due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the High School Football regular season in full swing, the number of canceled games is rising each week.

The Butler County Bears’ football team’s first home game vs. Edmonson County, originally scheduled for this Friday, August 27 has been canceled.

WBKO confirmed the cancelation with Butler County Head Football Coach, Brandon Embry.

Embry says the team is still looking for an opponent to play this Friday.

Both teams’ next scheduled game is Friday, September 3. Butler County will host Breckinridge County and Edmonson County will host the Warren East Raiders.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.