Cooling Off...Just a Tad!

Slim Shots at a little rain through the weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures have been consistent (and consistently HOT) for Bowling Green these past few days! Our official high temp Thursday was 95° for the fourth consecutive day. We may not be quite as hot Friday, but it will still be plenty steamy!

Friday and Saturday will be similar with continued sunshine and slight chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. By Sunday, we’ll have more isolated showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side.

Monday through the middle of next week will feature more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms, but it will be more widespread as we get into an unsettled weather pattern in the region. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s by the middle of the work week, but it will still be humid as we enter the first few days of September! A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast and keep an eye on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for any pop-up shower or storm!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated thundershowers possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-6

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 49 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.36″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.53″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: High (9.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7587 Mold Spore Count)

