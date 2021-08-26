Crystal Rogers’ mother: FBI ‘enthused’ on day 2 of Bardstown subdivision search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the FBI continues their investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance, Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, said the FBI sounded enthused on the second day of their search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.

One of Rogers’ family members told WAVE 3 News the FBI narrowed down their search from three homes in the subdivision to two on Wednesday. They added that a concrete driveway was partially ripped up and investigators searched inside of the homes.

Both homes were being built by Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time and the only suspect in the case, when she disappeared in 2015. Houck also owns both homes.

(Story continues below photo)

The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County on Aug. 25. A driveway was dug up at a home built by Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. (WAVE 3 News)

While agents worked another long day Wednesday, they kept Rogers’ mother in the loop as much as possible, and sounded “enthused.”

“I think that’s what’s so hard about today and yesterday is that it has been six years, and it’s hard for me not to get my hopes up,” Ballard said. “I just feel like if this isn’t it, I’m going through everything again, so I’m just hoping this is it.”

Federal agents launched their search efforts in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision early Tuesday morning, using cadaver dogs, drones and sonar equipment on a cement driveway. Neighbors who were able to watch from their homes said they saw law enforcement in their backyards, cutting grass, digging with shovels, and using machines that made loud noises.

WAVE 3 News captured drone video showing dig sites along a driveway.

The events have Ballard overwhelmed, she said.

”Everything is going through my mind like, what am I going to do if it’s her, what am I going to do if it isn’t her?” Ballard said. “Regardless if it is or isn’t, everyone has been so good to me, and I know they’re waiting for the same moment that I am.”

The FBI will likely return to the Woodlawn Springs subdivision Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.