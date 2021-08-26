Hart Co. doctor optimistic after approved for COVID vaccine at rural practice

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Good news for one area-private practice that has been pushing for months to administer the COVID vaccine at its facility.

In this month’s Bridging the Gap of the Great Health Divide, WBKO News Reporter Kelly Dean looks into Covid-19 vaccine access in medically underserved areas.

“We can give it (the vaccine). We did the testing for the county, but they said, we can only send it to certain places,” said Dr. James Middleton of Munfordville four months ago as he had been fighting for his office to receive the COVID vaccine.

“That’s part of the healthcare problem in rural areas,” he expressed.

Now, a total of eight months later, the state has finally given his family practice the green light.

“We can only get a certain amount at a time, we will only get a 30 day supply,” explained Middleton.

The lowest vaccination rates in the Barren River area include Hart, Edmonson and Metcalfe counties at 32 percent, according to the health department.

“The data is by no means perfect, but it’s not going to be off by that much either,” explained Governor Andy Beshear.

If you search for a vaccine within ten miles of Brownsville, Edmonton or Munfordville, there are a few pharmacies and local health department options that appear.

“Drugstores, Walgreens made a pitch-- ‘we can do a large volume and make it more available to people.’ That may work in the cities but it doesn’t work out here in the country,” said Middleton.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s plea for the shot was to expand vaccine access to private practices like his, with hopes that this could help with vaccination rates.

“We could do it here when they come in here, and I got them here, and I’ve got a lot better chance of getting it to them instead of having to send them out.”

In Hart County, Dr. Middleton’s office, the Family Medical Center in Munfordville, will be the first place to offer the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

“I think having it available in our clinic is very important to upping our vaccination rates,” said Middleton. “Now, we’ve got an approved thing. And we hope to have it in our clinic, so we can say, yes, it’s been approved. And if you want to take it, we’ve got it here, we can give it to you.”

As COVID cases surge in Kentucky and nationwide, Middleton believes getting the vaccine inside his clinic will help combat cases and hospitalizations by upping that local vaccination rate.

“I think having that available in the clinic when I can talk it over with a patient and they can make their decision to have it available right then and there makes it much more likely that they will take their immunization,” he said.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive at the Family Medical Center in Munfordville within a week.

While the cost of the vaccines are covered by the state, administrative costs for the vaccine not be reimbursed for the clinic. Middleton adds that his administrator has been pivotal in making this approval happen.

