Honor Flight Bluegrass to lift off again October 20, veterans can still sign up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of COVID-19, it’s been nearly two years since Honor Flight Bluegrass has been able to take veterans to Washington D.C.

“We are a 501c 3 nonprofit organization that flies WWI, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington DC. on an all expense paid trip where we take them to all the memorials in D.C.,” Chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass Jeff Thoke said. “We often go to Arlington and watch the changing of the guard.”

The program is able to take 80 veterans at a time. Usually, there are three flights a year, but this year there will only be one on October 20.

“It’s a one-day trip, we fly out of Louisville on a nonstop plane and land in D.C. around nine or so in the morning and get back about nine at night,” Thoke explained. “It’s just an extraordinary day.”

Many of the veterans that attend have never seen the monuments in Washington before. “I think we have about 13 WWII veterans who are on this flight so far. Today, most of them have not been to D.C., most of them have not seen the WWII memorial, I believe that was put in place about 2004. So, they’re really excited,” Thoke said.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is especially encouraging WWII veterans to sign up. It is not too late, just visit honorflightbluegrass.org.

