Livestream: Warren East at Greenwood

(Hunter Smith)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the cancellation of Warren Central vs. South Warren volleyball game, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m., streaming will now showcase the Warren East vs Greenwood volleyball game tonight at 6:50.

The 5-3 Warren East Raiders head to Greenwood to take on the Gators for their first home game.

at https://www.wbko.com/page/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

