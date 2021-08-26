Ohio County attempted murder manhunt

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a manhunt.

William A Dugan, 39, of Beaver Dam, is currently wanted on attempted murder charges. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Dugan, you’re asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411 or 911.

Deputies say Dugan is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

That is all the information authorities have provided at this time.

