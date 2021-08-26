Advertisement

Ohio County attempted murder manhunt

William A. Dugan
William A. Dugan(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a manhunt.

William A Dugan, 39, of Beaver Dam, is currently wanted on attempted murder charges. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Dugan, you’re asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411 or 911.

Deputies say Dugan is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

That is all the information authorities have provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
File image
One dead, another injured after fatal crash in Grayson County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk

Latest News

Rural doctor expresses desire for COVID vaccine at his practice. Expected to receive the...
Hart Co. doctor optimistic after approved for COVID vaccine at rural practice
American Red Cross
American Red Cross rallies for funds from the community
Russellville Schools Close for 10 Days due to Staffing Shortages @ 5
Russellville Schools Close for 10 Days due to Staffing Shortages @ 5
Livestream: Warren East at Greenwood