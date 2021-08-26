Russellville Independent Schools shutting down for 10 days due to staffing issues

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools will close August 30 - September 7 to give teachers and students time to “heal and reset.”

Superintendent Larry Begley said the need to close was due to the amount of staff currently in quarantine because of COVID-19. He went on to say this has nothing to do with positive cases among students, the decision was solely based on current staffing shortages.

Students will not use NTI days next week. The days will be made up either by using days allotted during the rest of the school year or at the end of the year. Begley said this decision was made to ensure students had as much in-person instruction as possible.

