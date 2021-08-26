Advertisement

Russellville Independent Schools shutting down for 10 days due to staffing issues

Superintendent Larry Begley said the closure was to allow teachers, staff and students time to...
Superintendent Larry Begley said the closure was to allow teachers, staff and students time to heal and reset.(AP)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools will close August 30 - September 7 to give teachers and students time to “heal and reset.”

Superintendent Larry Begley said the need to close was due to the amount of staff currently in quarantine because of COVID-19. He went on to say this has nothing to do with positive cases among students, the decision was solely based on current staffing shortages.

Students will not use NTI days next week. The days will be made up either by using days allotted during the rest of the school year or at the end of the year. Begley said this decision was made to ensure students had as much in-person instruction as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
File image
One dead, another injured after fatal crash in Grayson County
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk

Latest News

WKU Coaches Show
Travis Hudson, Tyson Helton Coaches Shows start next Monday
Super Saturday on the Turf
Super Saturday on the Turf
Red Cross Day of Giving Disaster Relief
Red Cross Day of Giving Disaster Relief
Another day where you'll need to be mindful of your pets - hot conditions expected with stray...
Slight shower, storm chance with continued steamy sunshine!