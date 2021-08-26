Slight shower, storm chance with continued steamy sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was another day of sweltering heat with sunshine - though a few spots had some pop-up showers and storms! Thursday will have more of the same with the muggies holding on!

Another day where you'll need to be mindful of your pets - hot conditions expected with stray showers and storms possible! (WBKO)

The stretch of the nasty nineties continues! Highs Thursday will be in the lower-to-mid 90s along with stray showers and storms possible in the afternoon with daytime heating - but most will remain dry with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will be similar with continued sunshine and slight chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. By Sunday, we’ll have more isolated showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side.

Monday through the middle of next week will feature more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms, but it will be more widespread as we get into an unsettled weather pattern in the region. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s by the middle of the work week, but it will still be humid as we enter the first few days of September! A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast and keep an eye on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for any pop-up shower or storm!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray showers/storms possible. High 95. Low 71. Winds SE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1943)

Record Low Today: 49 (1917)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.1 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7587 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 95

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.22″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.67″)

