T.J. Regional Health experiencing increase in COVID patients

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to a Facebook post from T.J. Regional Health, T.J. Samson Samson Community Hospital is experiencing an increase of COVID patients in the emergency department.

Due to the surge, wait times are significantly longer than normal.

T.J. Regional Health is asking for patience and understanding as the team works to care for the patients, and encourages anyone who has an emergency to seek immediate care.

If someone has mild COVID symptoms and needs a COVID-19 test, go to Urgent Care from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

