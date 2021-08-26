Travis Hudson, Tyson Helton Coaches Shows start next Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKU Athletics) - WKU Athletics is excited to announce the return of in-person coaches shows this fall at Roosters on Three Springs Road. Starting on Monday, August 30, the Hilltoppers will have two hours of featured content from 6-8 p.m.

New this season, the Travis Hudson Coach’s Show Presented by Roosters will run from 6-7 p.m. with the WKU Volleyball head coach and the Voice of the Lady Toppers Brett Williams. It will be available exclusively on WKU Athletics’ Facebook Live.

Heading into his 27th season at the helm of Hilltopper Volleyball, Hudson brings back every player from last season’s Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. WKU returns three All-Americans – outside hitter Paige Briggs, setter Nadia Dieudonne and middle hitter Lauren Matthews. The No. 16 Hilltoppers will begin their season on Friday, August 27 with a tournament at No. 25 Notre Dame.

The Tyson Helton Coach’s Show Presented by Roosters will run from 7-8 p.m. with the WKU Football head coach and the Voice of the Hilltoppers Randy Lee. It can be heard in Bowling Green on the flagship stations for the Hilltopper Sports Network – 100.7 FM (WKLX) or 1450 AM (WWKU) – in Nashville on Nashville Sports Radio 95.9 FM/560 AM (WNSR) or in Louisville on 96.1 FM/1450 AM (WXVW). It will also stream on WKU Athletics’ Facebook Live.

Helton enters his third season as the Hilltoppers’ head football coach. He has posted a 14-11 overall record (including a 10-5 mark in Conference USA play) and reached a bowl game in both of his first two years on The Hill. Led by college football’s active leading passer – quarterback Bailey Zappe – and fifth-year defensive end DeAngelo Malone, WKU begins its season on Thursday, September 2 vs. UT Martin.

Both shows will feature an “Ask The Coach” segment sponsored by JBK Network Consulting. Fans can submit questions to Coach Hudson and/or Coach Helton through THIS online submission form.

Roosters – A Fun, Casual Joint – features a 79¢ special for boneless wings (dine-in or carry-out only) on Monday from 3-10 p.m. at the Three Springs Road location in Bowling Green.

After the first show, the second at Roosters will be bumped to Tuesday, September 7 due to Labor Day. The third will switch locations to Colton’s Steak House in Glasgow on Monday, September 13. Then, the fourth will return to Roosters on Monday, September 20. Be sure to follow updates from WKU Athletics for the coaches shows to follow.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.