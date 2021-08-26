View From The Hill: Big Red Marching Band Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football kicks off the season one week from tonight and it’s music to the ears of one group in particular.

In this week’s View from the Hill, Amy Bingham takes us to Big Red Marching Band Camp.

“We want to make a statement that we are back.”

“I’ve been hyping pregame up a lot so I’m just very excited to get to do that again.”

The Big Red Marching Band has a little more pep in its step than this time last year.

“Last year I feel like we were all a little bit scared of COVID and we just didn’t know what was going on, a little shy, didn’t want to mess anything up.”

“Just to be one big family and not isolated households has been really nice.

Last fall the pandemic prompted the band to perform mostly from the stands.

“Last year we tried our best of have a good time. We did everything we could but this year has really brought it in.”

Not even the heat could dampen the spirits at band camp where the band, made up of 120 freshmen, is learning home football game traditions.

“A lot of the pre-game rituals we get to do like running down the field doing our back bend during the entrance, leading the band back and forth is all things we get to do this year and we’re learning how to do it.”

It’s also a big bonding opportunity.

“Band camp is the first look at what your life is gonna be like on the hill so you can make connections before school even starts.”

Putting their best foot forward while still navigating a pandemic.

“We can focus on the show and not be terrified. Our bond is still strong. We understand more now we can do this and do it safely. But we can also produce a really good show. "

You can catch the Big Red Marching Band perform when the Tops take on UT Martin at 7 pm next Thursday night September 2nd at Houchens LT Smith Stadium.

