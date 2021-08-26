Welcome Back WKU celebrates a new semester

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With back to school officially in session, WKU along with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted ‘Welcome Back WKU’ on campus.

The chamber says it annually does the event to make students feel welcome.

Chamber partners set up tents and offer students free stuff, like t-shirts, hand sanitizer, and other prizes.

“It is just a great time a great opportunity for them to feel a part of the community and you know, to walk away with tons of stuff in their swag bags. We’re just very happy to have all of our participants, these are all chamber partners, we’re really super excited to showcase what they do, and really, really happy to see the students back on campus,” says Meredith Rozanski, Chief Operating Officer at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

A lot of businesses at the event also try to recruit students for future opportunities.

”We are part of Welcome Back WKU, we’re very excited because we’re looking for great teachers, and so we’ve set up our booth today we’ve met lots of students who are coming through that may want to be teachers for us in the future. We’re a big district, we have big opportunities, and we want the best to come in and serve our students,” says Melissa Stephanski with Warren County Public Schools.

The chamber says about 60 businesses are set up on western’s campus.

