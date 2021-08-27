Advertisement

Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident

Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, an Allen County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of firing shots at his son-in-law.

Allen County Deputies were called to a home on Old Gainesville Road where they talked to Scot Cheek. According to the report, Cheek told them that he met his son-in-law, Chris Alexander, in the roadway in front of the property. Cheek said he told Alexander he was not allowed on the property, and Alexander told him he would kill both Cheek and Cheek’s daughter.

According to the report, Cheek said he fired three shots from his vehicle but had no intent to hit Alexander. He said that there was a DVO against Alexander.

Deputies retrieved a .22 Magnum revolver from Cheek’s back pocket. Officials said three bullet holes were found in Alexander’s vehicle; one in the driver’s side door above the handle, one in the driver’s side tail light and one in the rear bumper.

Cheek was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

