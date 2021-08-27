ARK Dawgy Dash 5K to support spay/neuter efforts, new animal shelter in Hart County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Animal Rescue Kare, or ARK, is hosting the Dawgy Dash 5K in Munfordville August 28. This is ARK’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

With no animal shelter in Hart County, a grassroots effort began to care for lost, unwanted, abused or neglected animals. The community came together to form ARK with the mission to provide care and improved quality of life for Hart County’s homeless and neglected animals.

The organization’s efforts include spay-neuter promotion, a pet fostering and adoption program, TNR project to help stray cats, educational outreach, and much more.

The Dawgy Dash is Saturday, August 28 starting at 8:00 a.m. at Munfordville Elementary School. Participants can run competitively or just enjoy a more leisurely stroll, with or without your dog.

