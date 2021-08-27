Advertisement

Couple plans event for special needs community at Bowling Green park

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Later next month, an event will bring music and movement to Circus Square Park. It’s for everybody, but especially our special needs community.

Hendrix and Logan Brakefield are organizing Move & Groove, which will include yoga, a fashion show, food trucks and live music. The Brakefields said they want to promote and encourage health, wellness, diversity and inclusion.

Admission is free and activities will be designed specifically for individuals with intellectual differences.

For more information and to get involved, email hendrix.brakefield@wku.edu.

