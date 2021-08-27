Edmonson County Schools closed until September 7

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Schools will close at the end of the school day on August 27, 2021, and will remain closed the week of August 30th through September 3rd. Edmonson County schools will reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, after the observance of Labor Day. This closure is a direct result of the large number of COVID positive and quarantine cases that are affecting the staff and students of Edmonson County Schools. Throughout this week our number of positive and quarantine cases have grown exponentially, and our school district has no reasonable alternative other than school closure.

Edmonson County Schools Quarantine Dashboard (WBKO)

Edmonson County Schools will adjust the school calendar to account for this closure at a later time. Fall Break for this school year will not be affected by this closure.

This will be a closure that will not utilize Non Traditional Instructional (NTI) Days. In talking with our school-level administrators, the students that have been and are currently affected by COVID need an opportunity to make up missing work and assignments; a closure will allow teachers to have a common starting point for instruction upon return on September 7th.

During our closure, all athletics and extracurricular activities and contests are suspended with the exceptions of state qualifying events. School offices will be open during the closure and parents and students are strongly encouraged to communicate with our schools during this week in students need assistance with makeup work. Also, if students need to turn in excuses for absences prior to closure, or if families need to inform school administration about any COVID-related positive cases or quarantines due to household contacts during closure please call your respective school between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm each day.

We ask that our families please use caution during this closure and keep students from congregating and gathering. Such activities will only compound the problem we are currently facing that forces us to make this closure and lead to more problems when we return to school.

As always, the health and safety of the students and staff of Edmonson County Schools is the number one concern of our Board of Education and myself. When we are placed in a situation where we cannot transport and supervise students in a manner that we feel is safe and in the best interest of the families of Edmonson County, we will always side with caution. We hope our school community understands this, and we look forward to a future of normalcy and high-quality learning for the students of Edmonson County.

