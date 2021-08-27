Advertisement

First ‘murder hornet’ nest found in 2021 eradicated

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they...
The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them. (Source: KING/Washington Dept. of Agriculture via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - The first nest of “murder hornets” discovered this year has been eradicated in Washington state.

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them.

The nest was discovered in the base of a dead alder tree. It had nine layers of comb and almost 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

Staff vacuumed more than 100 worker hornets from the nest and caught about 70 more hornets in the area.

The nest was found about a quarter of a mile from the reported sighting on Aug. 11.

Experts believe there are more nests out there. They hope to find them before the murder hornets can produce new queens.

They say it’s important to report any sightings to help eliminate the hornets.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world and considered invasive in the U.S.

They prey on honeybees and other insects and can destroy a hive in just a few hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Larry Begley said the closure was to allow teachers, staff and students time to...
Russellville Independent Schools to close for 10 days due to amount of staff quarantined
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
William A. Dugan
Ohio County attempted murder manhunt
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Over the next 5 days, we'll have chances for rain, but through the weekend you'll likely need...
Isolated rain chances, continued heat and humidity for Friday!