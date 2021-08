BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post, Scott Waste Services said that due to a high heat index and COVID-19 absences, they will experience a delay in trash pickup.

They are working to complete routes as quickly as they can, but say that driver safety is paramount. There is no expected date for service to resume normally.

