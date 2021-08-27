Isolated rain chances, continued heat and humidity for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the fourth consecutive day, our official high temp Thursday was 95° in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We may not be quite as hot Friday, but it will still be plenty steamy!

Over the next 5 days, we'll have chances for rain, but through the weekend you'll likely need to water the garden. (WBKO)

Friday will start off sunny before becoming partly cloudy with clouds developing due to daytime heating. Winds will be light out of the south and high temperatures will reach the low 90s for most! During the midday and afternoon hours, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and if one develops, it could bring soaking rains for some! Both Saturday and Sunday will be similar with continued sunshine and isolated chances for showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will also be similar in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. The rain for both days will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side.

Next week looks a bit unsettled - and cooler - as we focus our attention on the tropics. Ida is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico and the forecast trajectory has it impacting folks along the Central Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi River Valley with heavy rainfall, storm surge and hurricane force winds by Sunday night into Monday. Back in south-central Kentucky, Monday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary makes it’s way to the Ohio River Valley before stalling out just to our north. Highs Monday will be slightly more hindered with increasing clouds and more numerous rain chances. Our attention is on Ida and the forecast track, because it could create some wet conditions in the WBKO viewing area by late Tuesday. The tropical system combined with the stalled front could spark widespread rain and storms, which could bring locally heavy rainfall and seasonably cooler conditions. An important thing to note - this forecast can and will change as we get closer due to the uncertainty with the nature of this setup. However, as the forecast stands, we expect more scattered showers and storms possible through midweek and by the latter half of the week, drier air begins to move in with high temperatures near normal in the mid 80s. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky and northern Tennessee. We’ll post updates on social media and on our platforms (television, our app and online) as often as necessary.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1924)

Record Low Today: 47 (1945)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8370 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 95

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.36″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.53″)

