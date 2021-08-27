Lawless Orthodontics continues to help families who can’t afford braces

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green orthodontist is helping children get orthodontic care through a nonprofit organization.

Dr. Lawless and his team will be donated orthodontic care to local children through the nationally renowned nonprofit Smiles Change Lives.

“When I came back to Bowling Green, I became involved in a lot of community type events, coached a lot of sports teams as well. So I saw not only kiddos here in my office, but also on the field and on the court in different places, because I’ve coached a lot of different teams. And I would always see that one kiddo that wouldn’t smile, wouldn’t talk and just seem to kind of hang back,” said Dr. Jay Lawless.

“And then a light bulb went off, you know, those kids were kids that had either a problem at home or had a problem with their smile, and simply just weren’t willing to share, you know, they didn’t, didn’t want to open up to the world. So when I started seeing more and more of that, I decided that I needed to do something, of course, I had something to do or had something I could do for them,” said Dr. Lawless.

“So you know, as my parents taught me, life is about opportunities. And I have the opportunity to help people. And this is just another one of those ways to do that.”

To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-14, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines.

“It’s been close to 100 kids over the last 10 years, we’ve not opened it up to such a large scale until the last four or five. But, you know, I really have enjoyed not only the before and after pictures that we get to share with the patients and their families,” said Dr. Lawless.

“But really, it’s just as rewarding to open that door for them to let them know that we have the program so that they can get started because most of the time they just don’t think it’s even possible.”

The family must also be willing to submit an application fee of $30, and if accepted for treatment, a program fee of $650. All the money paid by the families to participate in the program goes back into the non-profit.

“I know that we’ve reached out to all the local schools, we have offices in Bowling Green, Glasgow and Russell. And so we had people here today from several different areas. If you have any interest in the program, please reach out to your guidance counselor, they will contact us and we look forward to meeting you at next year’s event or sometime in between,” said Dr. Lawless.

