Livestream High school football: Trigg County at Warren Central

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Football Friday Night, and what better way to spend it than live-streaming some football. Trigg County travels to Warren Central for the Dragons season opener.

Warren Central is looking for their first win since 2015.

Livestream the game at https://www.wbko.com/page/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

