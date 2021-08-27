Livestream High school football: Trigg County at Warren Central
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Football Friday Night, and what better way to spend it than live-streaming some football. Trigg County travels to Warren Central for the Dragons season opener.
Warren Central is looking for their first win since 2015.
Livestream the game at https://www.wbko.com/page/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/
Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.
