Local lawmaker discusses state legislature’s COVID plan

Representative Steve Sheldon (R-Bowling Green)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision that ruled new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand, COVID-related mandates and plans are now up to the General Assembly.

“We’ll just be looking forward to working with the governor. It’s been a long 18 months without any input at all,” said Representative Steve Sheldon (R-Bowling Green). “And we’re looking forward to seeing the plans the governor has, moving forward, and then taking those ideas and thoughts that we’ve had along the way. And I know we’re accumulating those right now in both the House and the Senate.”

Some GOP lawmakers have implemented vaccine incentives in their local communities. For example, Clay County leaders have offered $250 and pizza coupons for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sheldon says they have plans to meet with local leaders before implementing incentives in Warren County.

Meanwhile, legislators do have some concrete plans overall for the state.

“The NTI days for K through 12, education needs to be increased. Certainly, health care providers that are coming across state lines, they need to continue to be certified. And being able to use those people for our mitigation efforts is crucial. So that’ll keep going,” said Sheldon.

