Logan County woman arrested for stealing a car

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, Aug. 26, the Logan County Sheriffs Office responded to a stolen vehicle complaint from the 8000 block of Clarksville Rd.

Deputies were advised the vehicle was seen traveling southbound towards Todd County.

Reports say, Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and kept driving.

After a short pursuit, the driver pulled over on Locke-Ferguson Road.

Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville, was arrested on several charges including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree.

Duncan was found to have numerous outstanding arrest warrants and was taken to the Logan County Jail.

