Advertisement

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County authorities are asking for help finding a missing girl who they believe may have run away from home.

11-year-old Belladonna Branham left her home on Massey Lane in Hartford.

Deputies say she was last seen at approximately 7p.m. Thursday evening wearing a red long sleeved shirt.

According to the OSO Facebook page, she may be headed to Daviess County.

If you have any information on where Branham may be, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Superintendent Larry Begley said the closure was to allow teachers, staff and students time to...
Russellville Independent Schools to close for 10 days due to amount of staff quarantined
William A. Dugan
Ohio County attempted murder manhunt
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Rural doctor expresses desire for COVID vaccine at his practice. Expected to receive the...
Hart Co. doctor optimistic after approved for COVID vaccine at rural practice

Latest News

WKU's Chick-fil-A location in Downing Student Union earns Green Restaurant certification
WKU now second Green Restaurant certified Chick-fil-A out of 2,700 stores in U.S.
Stolen Car
Stolen car arrest
Missing Girl
Missing girl in Ohio County
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig