Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County authorities are asking for help finding a missing girl who they believe may have run away from home.

11-year-old Belladonna Branham left her home on Massey Lane in Hartford.

Deputies say she was last seen at approximately 7p.m. Thursday evening wearing a red long sleeved shirt.

According to the OSO Facebook page, she may be headed to Daviess County.

If you have any information on where Branham may be, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411.

