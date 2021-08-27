Popcorn t-showers to come this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area earlier this afternoon. These t-showers are now moving towards northern Kentucky and dissipating as we speak!

weekend forecast (wbko)

The rain will clear out by this evening as we expect mostly clear and cool conditions to set in! We’ll have hot and humid conditions over the weekend with a few isolated showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be hit-or-miss, so bring the umbrella if you plan on being outdoors but don’t cancel your afternoon plans! Due to the trouble in the tropics, next week looks unsettled for us. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the coast late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Portions of the Louisiana coast are expected to get anywhere from 10-14″ of rain! The remnants of this hurricane is expected to bring cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms into the area. This will be combined with a stalled front that could trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms into late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The main threat associated with this system is locally heavy rain. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 80s all of next week! Get the latest weather information by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-8

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered t/showers possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds S-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 102 (1924)

Record Low: 47 (1945)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 1.95″ (-1.42″)

Yearly Precip: 34.72″ (+0.47″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 43 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8370 Mold Spore Count)

