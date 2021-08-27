University of Kentucky to require testing for all unvaccinated employees and students starting September 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - In a letter to the campus community, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has announced mandatory testing for all University of Kentucky faculty, staff and students who are unvaccinated beginning September 1.

According to UK, unvaccinated students already are undergoing regular testing and this now extends the requirement to unvaccinated faculty and staff. It will be required on a weekly basis. Once fully vaccinated, testing is no longer required.

The university recommends employees sign up for mandatory testing appointments on August 30.

There will be two testing sites open on campus to accommodate the employee testing and they can be tested during work hours.

They ask students to continue to use the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center for testing. Employees can also continue testing at this location as well.

