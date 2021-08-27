Advertisement

WKU now second Green Restaurant certified Chick-fil-A out of 2,700 stores in U.S.

WKU's Chick-fil-A location in Downing Student Union earns Green Restaurant certification
WKU's Chick-fil-A location in Downing Student Union earns Green Restaurant certification(WKU)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University celebrated the addition of two more Green Restaurant Certifications to its portfolio on Friday. Hilltopper Hall’s dining facility became WKU’s second Green Restaurant in June, joining the Fresh Food Company in Downing Student Union, which received its Green Restaurant Certification in 2019.

At Friday’s ceremony, WKU announced that the campus’s Chick-fil-A location in Downing Student Union also earned Green Restaurant certification, becoming only the second Green Restaurant certified Chick-fil-A out of 2,700 locations in the United States.

(story continues after post)

Bowling Green now has three Level One Certified Green Restaurants, all of which are located on WKU’s campus. WKU is also the only university in Kentucky to host a Green Restaurant. In December 2019, the university’s first Green Restaurant, the Fresh Food Company, became the first Green Restaurant in Bowling Green and the first Green Dining facility at any university in Kentucky.

Western Kentucky University President Timothy C. Caboni stressed the significance of hosting campus restaurants with this distinction. “WKU has yet again demonstrated our strong commitment to sustainability through another extraordinary sustainability achievement in our Dining Services,” he said. “But it doesn’t stop here. We will continue working together to created dining options that are both better for our environment and healthier for our faculty, staff and students.”

(story continues after post)

Dr. Leslie North, WKU’s Director of Sustainability, highlighted the focus on sustainability at the university. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate what can become possible through teamwork and a steadfast commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of campus life for our students,” she said. “We are excited by this recognition and can’t wait to begin pursuing our next sustainability endeavor.”

Green Restaurant status is awarded by the Green Restaurant Association. To achieve Green Restaurant certification, a facility must earn a specific number of points across multiple categories, including water use, energy use, and food sourcing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Superintendent Larry Begley said the closure was to allow teachers, staff and students time to...
Russellville Independent Schools to close for 10 days due to amount of staff quarantined
William A. Dugan
Ohio County attempted murder manhunt
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Rural doctor expresses desire for COVID vaccine at his practice. Expected to receive the...
Hart Co. doctor optimistic after approved for COVID vaccine at rural practice

Latest News

Belladonna Branham, 11.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 11-year-old girl
Stolen Car
Stolen car arrest
Missing Girl
Missing girl in Ohio County
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig