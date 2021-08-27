WKU now second Green Restaurant certified Chick-fil-A out of 2,700 stores in U.S.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University celebrated the addition of two more Green Restaurant Certifications to its portfolio on Friday. Hilltopper Hall’s dining facility became WKU’s second Green Restaurant in June, joining the Fresh Food Company in Downing Student Union, which received its Green Restaurant Certification in 2019.

At Friday’s ceremony, WKU announced that the campus’s Chick-fil-A location in Downing Student Union also earned Green Restaurant certification, becoming only the second Green Restaurant certified Chick-fil-A out of 2,700 locations in the United States.

Bowling Green now has three Level One Certified Green Restaurants, all of which are located on WKU’s campus. WKU is also the only university in Kentucky to host a Green Restaurant. In December 2019, the university’s first Green Restaurant, the Fresh Food Company, became the first Green Restaurant in Bowling Green and the first Green Dining facility at any university in Kentucky.

Western Kentucky University President Timothy C. Caboni stressed the significance of hosting campus restaurants with this distinction. “WKU has yet again demonstrated our strong commitment to sustainability through another extraordinary sustainability achievement in our Dining Services,” he said. “But it doesn’t stop here. We will continue working together to created dining options that are both better for our environment and healthier for our faculty, staff and students.”

Dr. Leslie North, WKU’s Director of Sustainability, highlighted the focus on sustainability at the university. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate what can become possible through teamwork and a steadfast commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of campus life for our students,” she said. “We are excited by this recognition and can’t wait to begin pursuing our next sustainability endeavor.”

Green Restaurant status is awarded by the Green Restaurant Association. To achieve Green Restaurant certification, a facility must earn a specific number of points across multiple categories, including water use, energy use, and food sourcing.

