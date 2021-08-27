‘Worn down’ | T.J. Samson staff reflects on frontline work amid COVID surge

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare facilities continue to be overwhelmed with COVID and general patients.

In Glasgow, Governor Beshear says the state sent two ventilators were sent to T.J. Samson Hospital this week.

”Our staff are going into this already worn out,” said Brandon Dickey, Chief Nursing Officer at T.J. Samson Regional Health.

To their surprise, healthcare workers are going on 17-months of being worn down.

“We all are surprised that we’re going through this in August. We expected that in the fall, as viruses typically spread much faster during that timeframe,” expressed Dickey.

Dickey, who manages roughly 600 nurses within the T.J. Samson Regional Health system, says it’s difficult to see the light now.

“They are worried.... how are we are going to get through? We know this isn’t the end, and are concerned about the next wave of how this continues. And not only the overall COVID numbers, but the criticality of these patients, and how that’s increasing with a much younger population,” expressed Dickey.

According to T.J. Samson Regional Health, the hospital currently has 36 COVID patients, an increase of 14 from exactly one week ago. Eleven of the 36 COVID patients are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators. Four of the 36 COVID patients are vaccinated, only one vaccinated patient is in the ICU.

“We’re setting new records every day for COVID patients within the hospital,” said Dickey.

While T.J. Samson Hospital says they have not reached capacity, they are reaching that limit at a rapid pace.

“We’re worried of what that’s going to look like this fall as you throw in other respiratory illnesses like RSV and flu. What is this going to look like for our hospital?” worried Dickey.

As we finish celebrating Healthcare Hero Appreciation Week, Dickey reminds the community that the efforts go far beyond just the nurses and doctors.

“Let’s not forget pharmacy, respiratory housekeeping-- it’s the entire group in the hospital that’s making this work. So let’s incorporate that verbiage when you’re talking about heroes,” he said.

While we wrap up the ‘official’ celebration of our local heroes, let us continue to thank them as they will continue to press on and care for the community. They’re also pleading for our help.

“We know, the vaccine is working. We know the masks work. We’ve got to get back to doing it. We’ve got to put our political differences aside, and we’ve got to band together as humans in this,” said Dickey.

Meanwhile, Beshear urges people to not go to emergency departments for COVID testing. T.J. Samson also reminds the community to NOT delay care for other non-COVID-related emergencies.

“We are here, we’re open. We will send up additional teams as needed to take care of our community.”

