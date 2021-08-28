Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As evacuation plans continue in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kentucky will see refugees entering South Central Kentucky beginning next week.

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.

According to the International Center the first refugees are set to arrive September 1.

