Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville
Logan County woman arrested for stealing a car
William A. Dugan
Ohio County attempted murder manhunt

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield