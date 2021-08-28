Advertisement

Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to arrests in the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

On Saturday afternoon, FBI Louisville tweeted its support from the Bardstown community over the past week as the search continues for clues in the case.

FBI announced on Friday that it had uncovered an “item of interest” on the fourth day digging in a Nelson County subdivision.

The investigative bureau is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We know that there are individuals out there who have specific information about Crystal’s disappearance and want to do the right thing,” FBI Louisville tweeted.

The FBI continues its search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, where over the week agents tore up a concrete driveway on a property being built by Brooks Hauck.

Hauck, Rogers’ boyfriend, was the only suspect named in the case when she first disappeared back in 2015.

