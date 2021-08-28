Freedom through Recovery Rally shows support for the recovery community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council hosted the 2nd Freedom through Recovery Rally at Circus Square Park.

The event included service providers and information about treatment options, sober living, reentry services, mental health providers, and workforce partners.

Also at the event, there was live music, food, and speakers, in a show of support for the recovery community.

Rachel Wheat a member of the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council, spoke about the purpose of the rally, “we want to congratulate those people, support those people. We also want to say thank you to the professionals that give their lives and their lives work to help people change theirs, and then, unfortunately, some lose their lives along the way, and so we want to pay tribute to the people that lose their life, and you know, but that doesn’t have to be if you’re struggling with substance use, you don’t have to be a statistic, you can find freedom through recovery,” says Wheat.

For more information about participation or sponsorships, contact Rachel Wheat at 270-784-5003 or email rally@southernkyreentry.org.

