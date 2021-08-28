Friends of Army Aviation offering rides this weekend on historical UH-1H Huey Helicopter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, you can fly the skies of Bowling Green in a historic aircraft.

The Friends of Army Aviation are at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport to offer rides in their UH-1H Huey Helicopter.

The rides are being offered Saturday and Sunday and you can buy them online.

The president of the Friends of Army Aviation, John “Doc” Holladay, LTC (Ret) says sometimes this is also a way for veterans to start the healing process.

“It’s a, it’s a wonderful experience for us, what the emotional side of the of what we do is priceless. When you see a guy get off that aircraft with tears in his eyes, and he comes out and gives you a sharp salute. That’s just you can’t, you can’t put a price on it. It’s, it’s a very, very emotional thing for guys like me, and most of the Vietnam Veterans as well. It’s, it’s, it’s closure for home. And we, I will always go around and say welcome home,” says Holladay.

The tickets are $75, all minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied on the ride by a parent or guardian.

Children 16 and 17 may ride alone ... With written permission from a parent or guardian.

