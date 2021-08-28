Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Angel Bergenson

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of many.

For some, working from home became the norm, for others it inspired them to do more for their neighbors.

What started as a simple Facebook group in Hart County has now grown to helping people every day.

“She’s very, very nice person,” says Beverly Berger a volunteer at Helping Hart.

Gloria Ragland is Angel Bergenson’s aunt, Angel started the Facebook Group Helping Hart, “I think people started seeing that she could do so much with so little, just the idea, a small whisper of this, this can be something more, and it took off.”

Tammy Horton, who nominated Angel says, “I just was admired by that because for her to be a mother, and as busy as everybody’s lives are nowadays, you know, prior to take time out to help others. You know, it’s never happened here before. So I think she has brought the community closer together.”

During the beginning of last year, Angel Bergenson felt compelled to help others by donating things she no longer needed or used, so she started a Facebook Group called Helping Hart.

“I started helping heart in March of 2020, just as a way really, for neighbors to help neighbors. I know, some people have way more than what they need, and some people don’t have enough. So I thought there’s no reason that people can’t just share,” says Bergenson.

Ragland adds, “a lot of people started noticing that it was an easy way to empty out your closet, empty out the garage, get rid of that extra bicycle or those extra totes full of stuff you don’t want anymore.”

One year later, “I never imagined that helping heart would grow. When I started that I just started it as a Facebook group, really just for neighbors to help neighbors just for anybody in the community that has a little bit of extra to pitch in and help whoever needed it,” says Bergenson of the growth.

“I just could not believe the way the community came together. It is amazing,” adds Berger.

What started as a Facebook Group took off so well, that now Angel and some volunteers organize events to help the community, but Helping Hart is not the only thing Angel does.

“She’s a nurse, a full-time mom, so she has a lot of hats in the ring but she still finds time to give back to her community,” adds Berger.

“Really just any day that I have off, I feel like, in my garage, sorting through clothes people contact me every day when to donate stuff, clothes, food, you know, hygiene things.” -- Angel Bergenson

When asked what her thoughts were when she heard she was nominated as a hometown hero, “I got the call that I had been nominated for hometown hero and avoided it. I still, I don’t deserve it. I don’t think I deserve it. I think everybody in the community that keeps donating deserves it. They’re the ones doing the work. They’re the ones that just keep giving. So I definitely don’t think I deserve it.”

“I just really want to let her know how grateful that I am for her because if she hadn’t took time to step up to had this program going it you know, I kind of doubt that this would be happening right now,” adds Horton.

Angel also says, “I just appreciate everybody so much, everybody that continues to help continues to give to people they don’t know, people they’ve never met.”

