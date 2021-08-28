Advertisement

Jonesville Academy holds ribbon cutting and open house ahead of the start of the year

Jonesville Academy
Jonesville Academy(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in the year, two organizations Boys to Men Leadership and For Real Change Inc. came together to create the Jonesville Academy.

Both non-profit organizations wanted to create an academy to help scholars excel in the community by providing leadership opportunities outside the classroom.

Now, just weeks away from the beginning of the inaugural year, the Jonesville Academy held a ribbon-cutting at WKU, in what used to be the Jonesville community in Bowling Green.

Classes will officially begin September 11, the academy is 14 weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield
Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville
Logan County woman arrested for stealing a car

Latest News

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield
US Marine Rylee McCollum was identified as one of the victims from Thursday’s attack in Kabul...
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig