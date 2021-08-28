Jonesville Academy holds ribbon cutting and open house ahead of the start of the year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in the year, two organizations Boys to Men Leadership and For Real Change Inc. came together to create the Jonesville Academy.

Both non-profit organizations wanted to create an academy to help scholars excel in the community by providing leadership opportunities outside the classroom.

Now, just weeks away from the beginning of the inaugural year, the Jonesville Academy held a ribbon-cutting at WKU, in what used to be the Jonesville community in Bowling Green.

Classes will officially begin September 11, the academy is 14 weeks.

