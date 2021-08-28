Local authors connect at the George Washington Carver Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local authors gathered at the George Washington Carver Center on State Street Saturday afternoon.

The event was held as a way to connect authors from Bowling Green and surrounding areas and to showcase their published work.

The South Central Kentucky authors also wanted to meet one another, share their personal stories, and offer advice.

One author displayed several of their books, many being a part of a book series. Derrick Simmons, organizer of the event, shared his struggles after being incarcerated, transitioning back into society, and the lessons learned along the way.

“If reading is fundamental then we have to really pay tribute and high honors to the people who write the very words that we read. So, this is like an author appreciation type thing also,” Simmons said.

Another first-time author shared her story about dealing with her loved ones’ drug addiction and their path to a better life.

“It’s called, ‘He Said He Loved Me But His Addiction Came First,’ and it’s based off of true events that I had with my significant other and all of the things that I went through with finding out that he had a drug addiction,” said local author Toccaro Renee Driver.

To purchase either book go to the following links:

He Said He Loved Me But His Addiction Came First

The Being Real Series

