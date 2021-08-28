Advertisement

Local authors connect at the George Washington Carver Center

Local authors gather at George Washington Carver Center
Local authors gather at George Washington Carver Center(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local authors gathered at the George Washington Carver Center on State Street Saturday afternoon.

The event was held as a way to connect authors from Bowling Green and surrounding areas and to showcase their published work.

The South Central Kentucky authors also wanted to meet one another, share their personal stories, and offer advice.

One author displayed several of their books, many being a part of a book series. Derrick Simmons, organizer of the event, shared his struggles after being incarcerated, transitioning back into society, and the lessons learned along the way.

“If reading is fundamental then we have to really pay tribute and high honors to the people who write the very words that we read. So, this is like an author appreciation type thing also,” Simmons said.

Another first-time author shared her story about dealing with her loved ones’ drug addiction and their path to a better life.

“It’s called, ‘He Said He Loved Me But His Addiction Came First,’ and it’s based off of true events that I had with my significant other and all of the things that I went through with finding out that he had a drug addiction,” said local author Toccaro Renee Driver.

To purchase either book go to the following links:

He Said He Loved Me But His Addiction Came First

The Being Real Series

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield

Latest News

Kolten Dunn sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bowling Green man convicted of rape
Freedom Rally in Frankfort
‘Support our freedoms’: Rally opposing mandates brings hundreds to Ky. State Capitol
Freedom through Recovery Rally
Freedom through Recovery Rally shows support for the recovery community
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week