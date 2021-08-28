Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield is experiencing a power outage due to a transformer failure, according to the organization.

Twin Lakes says, “Patients are safe and the team is working diligently to provide care on backup generator power. The facilities team is working with KU to restore power as soon as possible.”

Officials say no visitors will be allowed except in end-of-life situations.

WBKO will update this story as more information becomes available.

