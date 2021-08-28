WKU Volleyball opens Golden Dome Invitation with two sweeps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the program’s shortest offseason ever, No. 16 WKU Volleyball locked up a pair of Opening Day sweeps of Oakland and No. 25 Notre Dame to open the Golden Dome Invitational. Lauren Matthews tallied 25 kills across the day to reach the 1,000-kill milestone of her career at WKU. Friday’s primetime win in South Bend pushed the Hilltoppers to 15-12 against Power Five programs since joining Conference USA.

“I knew serving was going to be a big key in this game and it certainly was, because that’s a very talented Notre Dame team,” head coach Travis Hudson opened following the day’s second win. “If you’re going to get stops, you’re going to have to get them disrupted and our kids were really, really good from the service line all night. As much as we struggled defending this morning, that’s how good we were defending this afternoon. I’m just really proud of our kids. We had a game plan and we’d spent several days preparing for Notre Dame and I thought we executed perfectly.”

WKU vs. OAKLAND – W, 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-19)

Lauren Matthews led the way for the Hilltoppers with 15 kills and a .467 hitting clip while Paige Briggs registered a double double (10 kills, 13 digs). Ten of the 11 WKU players to see action recorded a dig in the match as the Tops held Oakland to a .190 hitting percentage.

WKU operated at a .250 efficiency with 38 assists from Nadia Dieudonne. The Red and White finished with four aces – two from Logan Kael and one each from Dieudonne and Hood.

Set 1

Avri Davis scored the first point of the fall 2021 campaign for the Hilltoppers with a kill to even the score at 1-1 in the early goings against Oakland. The Tops would take their first lead of the day at 7-6 off a Kayland Jackson kill before the Grizzles fought back and hit double digits first. WKU used a 3-0 run to force an Oakland timeout at 14-12 and would work ahead to a 21-19 lead. Logan Kael struck for her second ace of the frame to make the score 23-20 and force the Grizzlies’ second timeout before WKU locked up the opening frame, 25-20.

Set 2

Oakland scored the first point of the second frame again but WKU would push out to an 11-7 lead and force a timeout by the Grizzlies. Hilltopper freshman Kelsey Brangers would make her collegiate debut in the set, coming in to serve and then playing three rotations across the back row. The Grizzles would work back and take the lead at 15-14 but out of a timeout, the Tops would knot things up. A 3-0 run would give the Tops an 18-16 lead to force a timeout by Oakland. The Grizzles took a slim 22-21 lead but the Red and White struck for four of the last five points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Set 3

WKU struck first in the third frame and an Avri Davis kill gave the Tops a 5-0 lead and forced an early Oakland timeout. Out of the break, the Hilltoppers pushed ahead to an 11-3 advantage as the Grizzlies used their second stoppage. After WKU took a 16-6 lead, Oakland battled back and closed the gap to five points on several occasions. Freshman Katie Howard would make her collegiate debut in the frame, recording a solo block as her first stat as a Hilltopper. WKU hit a match-best .341 in the final frame.

WKU at No. 25 NOTRE DAME – W, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-23)

Set 1

The Hilltoppers wasted no time getting ahead in Friday’s primetime matchup, opening up an 8-5 lead. A few points later, the Red and White strung together a 4-0 run to push ahead to a 14-9 advantage. From there, WKU pushed ahead to an 18-10 margin thanks to a 7-1 run before closing the opening frame with a 25-15 win.

Set 2

Notre Dame scored the first point of the second frame and kept the margin tight throughout the frame with 10 ties against just one lead change. A kill from Matthews made the score 17-16 to give the Tops the lead for good en route to the 25-22 win. WKU operated at a .321 clip in the frame with 16 kills including two from Jackson in the last three points to secure a 2-0 lead.

Set 3

Katie Isenbarger opened the third set with an ace before the sides traded the next four points. WKU would push ahead to an 8-5 lead, forcing the Fighting Irish to call an early timeout. Both benches went on runs resulting in a 12-12 tie, which prompted a WKU timeout. A combined block from Matthews and Jackson pushed the Hilltoppers ahead 20-18 and force another ND stoppage. The Irish scored out of the timeout before Matthews answered with her 10th kill of the match and 1,000th of her career. WKU owned a slim 22-20 lead before Notre Dame knotted things up at 23-23, however, an Irish attack error followed by a block assist from Briggs and Isenbarger secured the set and win for the Hilltoppers.

Offensively, WKU operated at a .278 rate in the top-25 clash while holding the Fighting Irish to a .120 hitting clip with a stout defensive effort. Dieudonne notched 36 assists to bring her average to 12.33 helpers per set across the day.

WKU held Notre Dame’s two-time All-American Charley Niego to a -.080 rate with four kills against six errors in the match.

Schedule Friday, August 27 – No. 16 WKU def. Oakland, 3-0

Friday, August 27 – No. 16 def. No. 25 Notre Dame, 3-0

Saturday, August 28 – noon CT | No. 16 WKU vs. Loyola | Stats | WKU Radio (ESPN 102.7 FM)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.