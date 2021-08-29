Aviation Heritage Park Hangar Party honors Bowling Green native and presidential helicopter pilot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aviation Heritage Park held its annual Hangar Party on Saturday.

The party helps support operational costs at the park.

This year, Colonel Arthur “Mac” Reynolds was honored for his accomplishments, among them, serving as a presidential pilot, a member of the United States Marine Corps, and a Bowling Green native.

His brother John Reynolds was in attendance at the Hangar Party and described him as “engaging, interesting, well-read, athletic and interested in people, you know, very interested in engaging people and interacting with people.”

Just last year, Aviation Heritage Park dedicated a helicopter to Colonel Reynolds.

“Mac was eight years older than me, so when he was 16, I was eight, but I was always trying to keep up with him, and we had a sister who was four years between us. Tagging along with him as a little kid, you know, as an eight-year-old. I mean, I remember when I was nine, or 10, reading a magazine and saying, what’s an ICBM? And my brother talking to me as if I’m adult, when I’m 10 years old about ICBM,” says Reynolds.

Colonel Reynolds passed away in February of 2018 in his home in North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Cathy and daughters.

Reynolds adds, “I never ever expected Mac to not be able to fly a helicopter that may be the helicopter would fail but I never expected him not to be able to fly it. I think that was one of the things that he liked to do is to be challenged, and, and the rougher the challenge he was willing to take.”

To read more about Colonel Reynolds, click here.

