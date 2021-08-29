Advertisement

Bowling Green man convicted of rape

Kolten Dunn sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Kolten Dunn sentenced to 10 years in prison.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been convicted of rape in a case dating back to 2019.

A Warren County jury decided Thursday that Kolten Drake Dunn, 20, is guilty of rape and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Dunn was charged in 2019 with unlawfully entering the home of a 12-year-old girl through a front bedroom window and engaging in sexual intercourse with her, according to his initial arrest citation.

On March 22, 2019, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was notified of a sexual abuse complaint involving Dunn (18 yrs of age) and a 12-year-old female juvenile. According to the arrest citation, on or around March 13, 2019, Dunn had entered the residence of 264 Ashton Court and had engaged in sexual intercourse with the the female juvenile. On March 29, 2019 Dunn was interviewed at Kentucky State Police Post 3. He was advised of and waived his rights, agreeing to speak with detectives. Dunn admitted to entering the residence at 264 Ashton Ct. via the front bedroom window. He was unsure of the exact date. Dunn admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile, under the belief that she was 13 years old.

According to the citation, Dunn did not have permission by the homeowners to enter the residence.

A jury found him guilty of second-degree rape and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Dunn will not be eligible for parole until serving at least eight and a half years. The Commonwealth agreed to a 10-year prison sentence.

His final sentencing will take place at a later date.

Dunn will also be required to register as sex offender, he is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

