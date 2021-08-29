Daily rain chances on the way - some due to Hurricane Ida!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was HOT as we saw daytime highs peak in the low 90s! Scattered thundershowers rolled through the area earlier this afternoon, but we look to stay dry tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low 70s.

We could see more short-lived popcorn showers and storms tomorrow evening heading into the nighttime hours tomorrow. We’ll see partly cloudy and hot conditions otherwise. The big weather story comes next week. We’ll have widespread showers and thunderstorms pushing along a cold front to kick off our work week. By then, Hurricane Ida will have made landfall along the Louisiana coast, bringing with it 10-14″ of rain in that region! The remnants of it will arrive to the South Central Kentucky area by Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to bring cooler temperatures and more showers! This will be combined with another stalled front which will ultimately enhance rain chances through the mid-week. Main threats associated with this is localized flooding, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. As of now, models are showing our area getting anywhere from 1-3″ of rain by Wednesday night. Daytime highs will take a tumble by then, with the coolest day being Tuesday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s by then! Afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it our of the low to mid 80s through the end of the work week and through next weekend as well. Overall, we’re looking at some relief from the heat and dry conditions through the next several days!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-8

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Widespread scattered t/showers possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds S-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy. Widespread scattered t/showers possible. High 79. Low 70. Winds E-13

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 106 (1936)

Record Low: 49 (1986)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.95″ (-1.56″)

Yearly Precip: 34.72″ (+0.33″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (9.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8370 Mold Spore Count)

