Advertisement

Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds

Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021
Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new, outdoor music festival on the downtown square in Franklin today brought hundreds of people together to enjoy some summer fun.

The festival featured the Josephines from Bowling Green and other regional bands, local vendors, and of course food and drinks.

One of the event organizers say there were close to 1,000 people in attendance.

During the beginning of the festival, songwriters had the opportunity to showcase their music.

Many of those in attendance say they’re proud to be from Franklin and hope the visitors from surrounding areas can see all they have to offer.

“People are really great here in Franklin and when we have our concerts and stuff like that here, people come from all neighboring towns and stuff and they love it and they say that it’s just a fun crowd to be in. We love music, all kinds, and anything our town can do to liven it up and get people to come. I think people love it and were tired of COVID and being locked inside,” said Tina and Dale Kelley, Franklin residents.

A goal of this year’s event was to integrate different generations together.

“Definitely the communal spirit of it all. We’ve all grown up here and this square has always been an integral part of this community and to see it utilized in a way that brings the youth out. You know, the 20 somethings and mid-twenties and it allows them to mingle and co-exist with the older folks in a manner where we can enjoy ourselves and have a good time and I think that’s really important,” said Josh Thurman, songwriter.

The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield

Latest News

Kolten Dunn sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bowling Green man convicted of rape
Local authors gather at George Washington Carver Center
Local authors connect at the George Washington Carver Center
Freedom Rally in Frankfort
‘Support our freedoms’: Rally opposing mandates brings hundreds to Ky. State Capitol
Freedom through Recovery Rally
Freedom through Recovery Rally shows support for the recovery community