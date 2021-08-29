Advertisement

‘There are veterans here that may not live’: Veteran support staff on state’s impact from Kabul bombing

The Veteran's Club Family Appreciation Day at Lake Jericho
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY CO., Ky. (WAVE) - For some vets who served, they are now finding themselves needing the strength of the brotherhood to process the current reality of what’s happening in Kabul.

“Now they look at that and watch that and say, ‘Did it even matter? Did it even make a difference that I was there?’” founder of the Veteran’s Club Jeremy Harrell said.

The Veteran’s Club is a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

He said his organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by current events especially those who fought in Afghanistan.

“I have personally had a pic sent via text with a soldier who had an AR-15 barrel in his mouth saying goodbye,” Harrell said.

Harrell said that soldier is now OK and getting the help needed.

He said those soldiers are not just personally impacted, but they are concerned for the Afghans that helped the U.S.

“The Afghan people who decided to come along side of us the last 20 years to help in our mission, can you imagine knowing that as soon as you do that you are a target,” Harrell said. “And the people who you were loyal to leave and now they become a target and public enemy number one.”

It’s through events like Sunday’s Military and Veteran Family Appreciation that all soldiers are able to be linked to resources and other soldiers who can help.

“We’re so focused on what’s happening in Afghanistan, rightfully so, but there are veterans here that may not live, and we have been in overdrive trying to mitigate those issues,” Harrell said.

To learn more about the Veteran’s Club, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
